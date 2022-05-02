Visalia high school baseball team's equipment destroyed by 'suspicious' fire

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia baseball team is working to recover after a fire destroyed most of its equipment.The Redwood High School team's storage shed caught fire Saturday night.The team kept most of its baseballs, uniforms, tees and helmets in the container.Investigators said the cause of this fire is suspicious, and there have been several arson attacks in the area surrounding the school."It's pretty discouraging thinking that there are people out there who would do something like this," said Dan Hydash, head baseball coach for Redwood High. "(To) think it's okay, and to not think about the kids who are going to be affected. Very discouraging and upsetting.""I know our kids; when I let them know what happened, they were really upset, but we're making the most of it," Hydash said.The Visalia baseball community is rallying around the team.When El Diamante High School plays its next game on Tuesday, it will donate a portion of its ticket proceeds toward helping Redwood buy new equipment.There is also a GoFundMe to help support the team.