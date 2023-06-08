Family of Reedley man shot and killed in random act of violence honor his memory

A Reedley father is dead after a violent night in the city that ended with police shooting and killing a 20-year-old suspect.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Reedley father is dead after a violent night in the city that ended with police shooting and killing a 20-year-old suspect.

The family of Alfredo Salcedo Cuevas is mourning the loss of a father, uncle, brother, and son.

The 52-year-old was shot on Evening Glow near Sunset Avenue in Reedley Tuesday night, and identified by police as one of three victims from the deadly night.

His family says he was just getting home from work and pulling into his driveway, as usual, Tuesday around 9:30 PM when a man he didn't know walked up, shot, and killed him.

Alfredo's family is devastated that their loved one's life was taken like this.

"He was such a nice person one could ever meet. He was such a caring person," says his niece, Gabriela.

She just graduated high school and her last memory of her uncle Alfredo is him giving her a hug and congratulating her.

Alfredo's brother, Luis Manuel, spoke to us about that moment but asked us not to show his face.

He says, "I was showering when all of a sudden I heard the gunshots. I didn't see anything but heard someone in pain."

Luis Manuel soon realized those sounds of suffering were coming from his own brother. Alfredo passed away at the scene, outside of his home.

Gabriela explains, "It's just so sad to see that anyone would take away an innocent life, he didn't even know the person he was just coming home from work."

Loved ones say Alfredo worked two jobs as a cook in Fresno County and enjoyed spending his free time with family.

He leaves behind two children in their 20s and one who is just 13 years old.

"That's the worst call anyone can get saying their dad didn't make it," explains Gabriela.

Alfredo wasn't the only victim of the violent night in Reedley.

Authorities say a 54-year-old woman was shot on East Avenue and a 57-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on Ponderosa. Both are in critical condition.

Detectives believe based on the locations and timeline that all three victims were shot by the same person.

Reedley police confronted the suspect outside the Riverland Apartments. They say he fired at an officer and three officers fired back.

Tony Botti, with Fresno County Sheriff's Office, says, "This whole entire incident transpired in about 21 minutes, from the very first call that came out of seeing a man with a gun at 9:34, the suspect was shot and killed by 9:55."

The officers were not hurt. Officials say one of them has about 20 years of experience, another has 5 years, and the newest officer has been with the department only about a year.

They are currently on paid leave, per protocol by the department.

The suspect has only been identified as a 20-year-old man who was known to law enforcement and had a lengthy criminal history.

Authorities say he was just released from prison on Monday, but they are not saying what crimes he was convicted of because he committed them as a juvenile.

Alfredo's murder is the first homicide in the city this year.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page.

