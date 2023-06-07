Suspect shot and killed by officers in Reedley, officials say

A suspect has died after being shot by Reedley police officers late Tuesday night.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has died after being shot by officers in Reedley late Tuesday night.

Police are investigating whether that person is connected to the shooting of three people. One of those three victims has died.

Police got a call just after 9:30 pm of an armed man on 11th and North.

They received a second call moments later of the same man at 13th and F Street.

That's when Reedley Police got word that an older woman was shot on E Street.

Police then received another call of another gunshot victim around the corner on Evening Glow and Sunset -- that victim died at the scene.

Soon after, officers saw the man fitting the description of the shooter at Haney and Springfield going into the Riverland Apartments on foot.

Police tried to contact him -- that's when the suspect fired at officers.

The officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who died at the scene.

A gun was found with the suspect.

While the shooting with officers took place, police received another call of a victim on the 700 block of East Ponderosa.

Three officers shot at the suspect, who has yet to be identified.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is handling the shooting of the suspect, while Reedley Police handle the other shootings that took place.

