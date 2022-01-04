Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says

Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a suspected hit and run in Fresno County on Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it happened just before 7 pm near Alta and Manning.

A man in his 50s or 60s was riding his bike on the southbound shoulder of Alta.

Investigators say a passing car hit him, then drove off.

Someone saw the bicyclist lying on the ground and called 911.

First responders arrived and tried giving the victim CPR.

He died from his injuries.

Deputies haven't released a description of the suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP.
