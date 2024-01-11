17-year-old accused of Reedley homicides set to be in court Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 17-year-old accused of killing four people in Reedley is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing in juvenile court on Thursday.

The teen who lived next door to the victims has been charged with their murders, but investigators believe he had help.

This comes as we now know the names of all four victims.

On Saturday, Reedley Police responded to reports of a burglary at a home on Church near Curtis.

Officers found an empty safe that was pried open and initially discovered two bodies in the backyard.

They were identified as 44-year old Guadalupe Bonds, and 81-year-old Billy Bonds.

Detectives later found the body of Billy's 61-year-old son, Darrell Bonds, buried in a shallow grave.

On Tuesday, officers found a fourth body while serving a search warrant at a home next door.

They confirmed it was Darrell's son and Guadalupe's husband, 43-year-old Matthew Bonds, who had been missing since Saturday.

The Bonds' 17-year-old neighbor has been arrested on four counts of homicide.

"We know there are other people possibly involved in this," says Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza. "My belief is the 17-year-old didn't commit this on his own, so we are actively searching other suspects and people who may have information on what may have occurred."

The teen's mother, 34-year-old Brynn Curtis and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Rafael Gonzalez, were arrested on charges of accessory after the fact.

They have both been released from jail on bond and are set to appear in court later this month.

During a search of the suspects' home, investigators found property belonging to one of the victims.

Police believe those items could be a motive for the murders.