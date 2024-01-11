Memorial growing outside Reedley home where 4 homicide victims lived

All four family members killed in the Reedley murders were identified Wednesday.

All four family members killed in the Reedley murders were identified Wednesday.

All four family members killed in the Reedley murders were identified Wednesday.

All four family members killed in the Reedley murders were identified Wednesday.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is a growing memorial on the side of the house where three of the four family members were found dead.

The victims' loved ones are distraught and in fear right now as two people arrested in the case have posted bail.

But they are also focused on finding justice as they grieve the loss of four family members found murdered in Reedley.

We spoke with one of their relatives, whose face we are hiding because of her fear.

"It's just been a shock that never should've happened. You see it all the time in the news. You never think it's going to happen to you," they say.

Saturday morning, Reedley police were called to this home on Church near Curtis for reports of a burglary.

Officers found an empty safe that was pried open and initially discovered two bodies in the backyard.

They were identified as 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds and 81-year-old Billy Bonds.

Detectives also noticed freshly dug dirt, which led them to Billy's 61-year-old son, Darrell Bonds, buried in a shallow grave.

"We began slowly excavating that area by hand, and during that time, we found what appeared to be a body part of a person," says Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza.

Tuesday morning, officers found a fourth body in this detached garage while serving a search warrant at a home next door.

They confirmed it was Darrell's son and Guadalupe's husband, 43-year-old Matthew Bonds, who had been missing since Saturday.

The suspect accused of killing all four family members is a 17-year-old boy, Matthew's neighbor and friend.

The teen, who tried running from police before being taken into custody, is now behind bars on four counts of murder.

"We know there are other people possibly involved in this; my belief is the 17-year-old didn't commit this on his own, so we are actively searching for other suspects and people who may have information on what may have occurred," explained Chief Garza.

The teen's mother, 34-year-old Brynn Curtis, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Rafel Gonzalez, were arrested on charges of accessory after the fact.

Both have had prior run-ins with police and are now out on bail.

During the search of Curtis' home, property belonging to her neighbor, Billy, was recovered.

Police believe the items that were taken could be a motive for the murders.

"We definitely want justice, and we want everybody that's involved in it to be caught and not on the streets," says the victim's family member.

Guadalupe's family plans to have a vigil sometime this Friday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for funeral expenses.

As for the two suspects who are out on bail, Rafael Gonzalez and Brynn Curtis, they are scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The 17-year-old has a detention hearing scheduled in juvenile court on Thursday.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.