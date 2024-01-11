Candlelight vigil to be held for Reedley family members killed

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members are invited to take part in a candlelight vigil in honor of the Bonds family members who were killed.

The block will be closed to traffic to accommodate those in attendance.

Relatives say it will be a time of reflection, mourning, and support for those affected by this tragedy.

The family members have been identified as 44-year old Guadalupe Bonds, 81-year-old Billy Bonds, 61-year-old Darrell Bonds and 43-year-old Matthew Bonds, who was married to Guadalupe.

