Man shot and killed after argument in Reedley, police say

By and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Surveillance video from inside the Oaks Mini Mart shows the person of interest and victim - moments before 27-year-old Elizandro Diaz Jr. was shot and killed.

Diaz worked at Bravante Produce Plant and investigators say he went to the convenience store on his break.

Employees say the two men started yelling at each other, and video shows the person of interest throwing his hands up as he exits the store.

The victim along with a few others then drove back to the Bravante Produce Plant.

"What we believe is that male followed them back to the packing house, and as our victim got out of his vehicle and was walking across the street, a car approached and the subject shot from the vehicle, striking him at least one," says Reedley Police Commander Marc Ediger.

Diaz was shot and killed outside the plant's parking lot. Police say there were many witnesses, but they have not identified a suspect at this time.

Diaz is the first homicide for the City of Reedley this year.

The Bravante Produce family released a statement saying they are deeply saddened by Diaz's death, saying, "He was a hard worker, great forklift driver and was liked by many at the jobsite."

"It's a very blatant crime, it's a very violent crime, obviously no regard for human life with that many people around at the time," Ediger said. "There were other people out at the parking lot near where the shooting occurred."

A Bravante spokesperson says they are offering crisis counseling for employees after this experience.

Commander Ediger says if anyone was inside the convenience store when the argument occurred to please contact police.
