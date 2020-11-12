business

Regal Cinemas closes remaining theaters, including Fresno's Manchester Center

Fresno's Regal theater at Manchester Center will close on Thursday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Regal Cinemas will close the last 18 movie theaters the chain left open, including Fresno's Manchester Center location.

Despite most of its theaters closing last month, Regal kept certain locations open in California and New York.

RELATED: Regal and Cineworld to suspend operations at hundreds of cinemas

The general manager at the Manchester theater said they do not have details from corporate when it might reopen.

In October, Regal closed more than 500 theaters. The company said it was temporarily shuttering its theaters due to a lack of blockbusters on the calendar.

RELATED: Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
