Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Services is dedicated to helping patients get healthy and back to life as they know it. In our Valley Spotlight, we look at the Inpatient Acute Rehabilitation Unit, a short-term intensive program for patients who need close supervision from a physician to safely engage in rehabilitation.

Typical diagnoses treated include stroke, spinal cord injury, amputation, major trauma, brain injury and neurological disorders.

