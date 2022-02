FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rent prices in Fresno are on the rise once again.Apartment List shows, on average, it costs more than $1,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno.A two-bedroom apartment is going to cost more than $1,300 on average.The current cost of rentals translates into a .5% increase in the last month. That's outpacing the national average of .2%.Apartment List says annual rent growth in Fresno is at just over 15%, following pandemic-driven price hikes.In other cities, annual rent jumped more than 25%.