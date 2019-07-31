Reports: McFarland City Manager John Wooner identified as body found in SUV pulled from Kern River

John Wooner

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tragic update on the search for missing McFarland City Manager John Wooner; the Kern County coroner has identified his body, according to KERO-TV.

Bakersfield Police found his car in the Kern River on Sunday with a body inside, but the identification was made during the autopsy that was completed Wednesday.

Wooner had been missing for ten weeks.

The 57-year-old had last been seen visiting Hillcrest Cemetery in Bakersfield on May 14th.
