Northwest Fresno salon gives beauty waste a new life

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A nationwide movement in the beauty industry has made its way to the Central Valley.

A trip to the salon can have you looking and feeling good. However, those services, including haircuts or color, come with a not-so-pretty cost at our landfills.

"Hair, although it's natural, it doesn't decompose," explained Jaclyn Luke, owner of Revive Salon. "The foils, although they can go into recycling, they can't go into our local recycling because they have chemicals on them usually."

Revive Salon, located in northwest Fresno, was throwing out bags of waste everyday -- until about a few months ago, when it became a Certified Sustainable Salon by Green Circle Salons.

The small business is paying to be part of the program, but Luke said it's worth it.

"I'm doing what I can to get rid of waste in our landfills," she said. "I feel like it makes me conscious of at-home life, also."

Revive separates its beauty waste into different receptacles, such as hair clippings, single use items, excess hair color and metals.

The bags go into a Green Circle Salon box, which gets picked up, then shipped to a recycling facility in Illinois.

The facility will recycle or repurpose the waste. For example, according to Green Circle Salons, metals are melted down to make car or bicycle parts.

Revive's hair stylists said it's a simple process making a huge difference.

"I feel better about it because when I see people or large salons dumping things down the drain, I feel icky about it," said Nicole Murphy.

Revive clients are also impressed with the sustainability effort.

"I'm excited that Jaclyn found it and researched about it," said Bev Robinson. "I wish there were more opportunities for everybody."

It's a movement they hope more salons work toward for the sake of the beauty of our environment.

Revive Salons is hosting another grand opening at 7498 N. Remington Ave., Suite 105 on October 1 at 5 p.m., where the public can learn more about the recycling efforts.