Former custodian credits education for her rise to college dean

THE POWER OF EDUCATION: Reyna Gomez Tippetts moved to the United States speaking little English. How she went from being a custodian to leading the college.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Reyna Gomez Tippetts came to the United States from Mexico as a 20-year-old speaking very little English. The married mother of three was learning on the fly. "I was learning to be a mom, learning to live in the United States, trying to learn English."

Her husband, Roscoe, a mechanic lost his job after 9/11. Both looking for work, Reyna found some as the night custodian at Lone Star College East Aldine campus. The start of an incredible journey through learning, "Education change my life, I can say it saved my life."

Growing up in Mexico, Reyna always loved going to school. When she saw the students at Lone Star, she wanted to go to class but her lack of English was holding her back. Reyna would keep working and getting promoted from supervisor of custodians to working at the police department.

In 2006, she realized learning English was the only way to an education. She started with a goal of earning one certificate. The first followed by another which was followed by an Associate degree. She would enroll at Our Lady of the Lake University earning a Bachelor's Degree. That would be followed by a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Lamar University.

Reyna would move into advising roles at Lone Star where she learned how education truly works, "I realized my mistakes and used that to help other students succeed."

After some hesitation, Reyna would apply for the Dean position at Lone Star College in early 2023. Reyna's back story and her knowledge of the Aldine community helped her land the job. From taking out the trash in the dean's office to sitting at the desk, Dean Gomez Tippetts feels the responsibility. "Sometimes we feel there is no way out. I've been there but if you come ask for help you might see a window and then a door."