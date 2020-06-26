Valley Spotlight: Rezum Water Vapor Therapy

Rezum Water Vapor Therapy is a non-surgical procedure that has proven to be extremely effective in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH (also commonly known as enlarged prostate).In this Valley Spotlight, Dr. Christopher Julian describes the 30-minute procedure that has helped many BPH patients live a less painful, more fulfilling life following treatment. We also hear from Rezum patient Robby Achee who discusses his experience and how it has enhanced his lifestyle.