obituary

Richard Stockle, owner of Richard's Prime Rib and Seafood in Fresno, dies at 89

EMBED <>More Videos

Richard Stockle, owner of Richard's Prime Rib and Seafood in Fresno, dies at 89

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man known for serving delicious steaks and seafood for decades has passed away.

Richard Stockle was the original owner and namesake to Richard's Prime Rib and Seafood along Belmont Avenue near downtown Fresno.

The restaurant opened in the summer of 1969 and has been in business since.

Mr. Stockle attempted to retire in 2005 and sold the business but took it back in January of 2010 with his grandson Ben as the general manager and operator.

He also previously owned Mecca Billiards, which his son Rick now owns.

Mr. Stockle passed away on Saturday at the age of 89.

Family members tell Action News that services will happen on March 8.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoobituary
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OBITUARY
Betty Davis, singer, model and songwriter, dies at 77
Diego Verdaguer, Argentine singer-songwriter, dies of COVID at 70
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102
TOP STORIES
Woman shot and killed at southeast Fresno apartment complex
What to know as California mask mandate ends tomorrow
Madera woman's family bracing for double-lung transplant costs
Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington
Mixed reactions from Valley parents on latest mask ruling for students
18-year-old shot and killed outside Fresno bowling alley identified
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Visalia, police say
Show More
San Francisco police used rape kit DNA to arrest victim, DA says
California sets home, community standards to lower fire risk
Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis
Man hospitalized after shooting in SW Fresno, police say
Local doctors seeing allergy patients sooner as plants bloom earlier
More TOP STORIES News