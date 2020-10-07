Public transit in Clovis goes fare-free for good

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Public transit in Clovis is going fare-free for good.Riders will no longer have to pay to use Stagelines and Roundup services after the Clovis City Council voted unanimously.The city will continue to provide the same bus routes on the same schedules.Clovis Transit had been experimenting with free fares as of late last year and saw ridership go up.Fares were eliminated earlier this year again for health safety reasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.The city will make up for the loss of fares through a mix of grant funding, including some money from Measure C.