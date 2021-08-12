Riley's Brewing expanding to Riverstone development in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- This dirt lot at the Riverstone development off Riverwalk Boulevard and Root Creek Parkway in Madera County will be home to a future Riley's Brewing."It will be a multi-acre facility, a multi-million dollar expansion. It's going to have a brewpub on the second floor, a two-story building. A brewery will be on the first floor. There will be a nice big glass window to look everywhere," said Daniel Riley.Daniel Riley is the owner of Riley's Brewing, which makes a variety of beers, sodas and spirits out of its Madera County facility.Riley and his partner also have a brewpub in Clovis.Now plans are in the works for a restaurant and brewpub. It even comes with a unique experience at Riverstone."Then we're going to have a farmers market, little event area outside to do festivals and events. We're going to have a hop field outside to put the hop in the beer. It's quite an expansion. It's quite an endeavor," Riley said.This new brewery at Riverstone and the new beer-making equipment they're assembling will help serve a growing craft beer crowd."Demand. They're outstripping us right now. No matter how much we make. There's just not enough. We have distribution all the way to Sacramento. We have a few areas out of the area and out of the state, and we just can't brew enough beer," Riley said.While expanding during the pandemic has been challenging, Riley felt positive about the future project for the area."It just needed something like that out there to kind of be the icing on the top. The basic infrastructure is there. It was a good win. It was all of us working together. The people wanted something like that. It was a good fit. It's easy to get to Fresno. It's easy to get to Madera. It's right off the freeway. It's a great spot," Riley said.A Valley made business expanding to reach its audience where they live.If all goes well, the owners of Riley's Brewing hope to open by the end of 2022.