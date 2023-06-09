Police looking for suspects after crashing stolen truck into Rite Aid in Lindsay

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Rite Aid in Lindsay is closed after a vehicle crashed into the front doors overnight.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Lindsay police department received a call by a local resident of a vehicle crashing into the Lindsay Rite Aid.

By the time police arrived at the scene the suspects had left in the truck.

Police later determined the vehicle had been an unreported stolen vehicle from a Visalia residence.

Police later recovered the vehicle, but the suspects have not been found.

Rite Aid remains closed until further notice as managers say they are prioritizing the safety of its customers.

People picking up their prescriptions can go to Porterville or Exeter Rite Aid.