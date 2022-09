Fresno Police say around 9 am, there was a confrontation between an employee and a man inside the store.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A River Park Target employee is recovering after being stabbed Sunday morning.

Fresno Police say around 9 am, there was a confrontation between an employee and a man inside the store.

Police say the suspect had a sharp object in his hand when he suddenly struck the employee in the face.

The suspect then took off.

The employee was taken to the hospital with a laceration.

Police are now working with security teams to identify the suspect.