Mobile home destroyed by fire in Riverdale, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews are investigating a blaze that destroyed a double-wide mobile home in Riverdale.

Flames were reported at the home on Harlan and Elm Avenues just after 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials say recent rain left the area around the home wet, which helped keep the fire from spreading.

The home itself is a total loss.

Officials say the residents are members of the National Guard, who help staff hand crews for CAL FIRE.

"They were currently at their work assignment up in Tollhouse and just got there when they got the report of their structure on fire," says Batallion Chief Marc Bontrager. "This one does hit close to home because these guys work really close with us."

Flames also destroyed two vehicles at the home.

No one was injured.