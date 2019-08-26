gas leak

Roadway closed near Calwa Elementary due to gas leak

Crews are working to fix a gas leak near Calwa Elementary school.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to fix a gas leak near Calwa Elementary school.

The leak was first reported around 11:45 a.m. Monday near Rowell and Jensen Avenues.

According to fire officials, a construction crew was working in the area when they started to smell gas.

Pacific Gas and Electric was called to the scene to investigate and found a 6-inch pipe had been hit. However, fire officials say it's unknown if the crew working in the area caused the leak.

There are currently no evacuations and no injuries at this time.

First responders say the Jensen bypass south of Cedar will be closed for a few hours.

Therefore, parents of students at Calwa Elementary School will have to pick up their children on the opposite side of the accident.
