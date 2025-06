Gas main leak leads to evacuation of 10 city blocks in Gustine

GUSTINE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several blocks of a neighborhood in Gustine were evacuated after a gas main leak on Friday.

The city says a gas main leak has prompted evacuations and the closure of around 10 city blocks.

Emergency crews, along with PG &E, are actively working to control the situation.

Residents in the impacted area near 2nd Avenue and 6th Street have been asked to evacuate.

A temporary shelter is available at the Al Gorman Center on Linden Ave.