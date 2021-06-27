Visitors taste brews, feed giraffes at Fresno Chaffee Zoo festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Live music echoed throughout the Fresno Chaffee Zoo on Friday night as guests sipped on some brews.Local breweries were pouring their best beverages during the Roar and Pour Beer Tasting Festival.Event organizers were just as excited as guests to bring back the fan-favorite to the zoo after having to make it virtual last year."This is an event that's a favorite for a lot of people, haven't had this event on grounds since 2019... We are just so excited to have it back," said marketing manager Brandy Gamoning.Guests got to visit the animals and feed the giraffes while sipping on their beers.Some of the participating breweries included: Tioga-Sequoia, Full Circle, and Riley's Brewing Company.