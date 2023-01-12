78-year-old man dies from injuries after robbery in Clovis, family says

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 78-year-old Clovis man has died after being attacked and robbed while picking up the morning paper.

The family of Frank Moore confirmed his death to Action News.

Moore was known for stopping at the Dollar Tree at Herndon and Clovis to pick up a newspaper every morning.

Witnesses in the area told Clovis police officers that Moore was attacked last month, hit over the head, and left lying on the ground.

Officers say the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Joseph Wright, took off with Moore's phone.

Officials say because store employees gave a good description, they were able to track Wright down quickly in the area.

Wright is facing five felony charges including battery, assault and elder abuse.

Moore was hospitalized in critical condition for several days before dying from his injuries.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with funeral expenses.

