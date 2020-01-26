Coalinga man arrested, linked to liquor store burglary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Coalinga man is in jail after he was linked to a burglary at a local liquor store.Surveillance video shows two men enter the store through the front doors.Both were able to use clothing to hide their faces.The suspects fled the scene after taking a large supply of California lottery tickets.Officers were able to identify 24-year-old Oscar Garcia as one of the suspects.The other suspect is still at large.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department.