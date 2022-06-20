Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering father and brother in west central Fresno

UPDATE: Now 19, Robert Cotter sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his father and younger brother last year.

Judge Kelley noted Cotter’s life was difficult and traumatic, but killing his brother was “cold-blooded.”

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 19-year-old who murdered both his father and brother in west central Fresno last year has received his sentence.On Monday, the court sentenced Robert Cotter to life in prison without parole for his crimes. Cotter was 18 at the time of the murders.Back on May 17, 2021, Fresno police found 53-year-old Patrick Cotter dead from a gunshot wound at a mobile home off of McKinley and Pleasant Avenues, inside the Villa Fresno Mobile Home Park.Police also found 15-year-old Brian Cotter suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.Initially, Robert said that his brother shot their dad and then shot himself.The investigation continued and it was determined that Robert's statements were inconsistent with the evidence found. Investigators say Robert revealed his plan to kill his father and brother to them and admitted to the murders.