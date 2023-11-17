Detective testifies defendant's story changed multiple times in Fresno County murder investigation

Roger Johnson is charged with murder in the death of Gary Smith.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Roger Johnson is charged with murder in the death of Gary Smith. Smith was living on his property in 2018.

While the forensic pathologist testified about Smith's autopsy a detective assigned to the case said Johnson's testimony changed several times while being interviewed by police for months.

Johnson is on trial for murder after Smith died in the Yokuts Valley area of Fresno County in July 2018.

The prosecution claims Johnson shot Smith with a .22 caliber handgun through a locked and closed door after an argument between the men.

Then enlisted the help of Billy Silks, who testified against Johnson on Tuesday. He said Johnson had him dispose of the body.

Smith's dismembered body wasn't found until six months after his death. The forensic pathologist testified Smith was shot in the head and killed by the bullet, but the extensive decomposition made the autopsy difficult.

"What we have here is an absence of any soft tissue around the skull to help determine what we call a range of fire," said Dr. Michael Chambliss, Forensic Pathologist. "A range of fire means how close is the end of the barrel to the head itself."

Detective Carl Chalmers described the investigation stating Johnson's story about what happened the night of Smith's death changed multiple times.

"When Mr. Johnson was confronted with evidence that was inconsistent with the findings of your investigation he would have to take a moment and try to change that story," asked the defense. "Is that right?"

"Correct," said Chalmers.

At times Chalmers said Johnson cast blame on other people who lived on the property. He also stated the time between the start of the homicide investigation and the actual death impacted the evidence that could be collected.

"Depending on how soon after this crime occurred, said Chalmers. "Take for instance this case, several months later, you might not see any evidence of anything."

Johnson sat stoically only nodding in agreement when the detective testified that Johnson claimed the broken glass from his front door was caused by a CO2 pistol that he often shot in his home to startle rodents.

The defense said the detective used a rouse to try to get Johnson to incriminate himself. Tapes of the interviews and alleged changing stories have not been played in court yet.

