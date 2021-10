FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno native is finally getting the recognition he deserves for his service during World War II.Roy Dunn received the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously on Sunday for his service.His daughter Corrie was able to accept the award in his name during Fleet Week.She posted photos to her Facebook page saying the medal represents the recognition of the 20,000 Chinese Americans who served our nation during the war.She went on to say she knows her dad is smiling down and would be honored to receive the medal.