Ryan Seacrest visits 'Seacrest Studio' at Orlando children's hospital

Saturday, May 13, 2023 2:06AM
Ryan Seacrest visited with patients and staff at the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

ORLANDO, Florida -- A special guest visited - for the first time - the Seacrest Studio at the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Ryan Seacrest himself visited with patients and staff on Friday.

Orlando Health is the 11th location in the nation to feature a Seacrest Studios Facility. It opened back in December 2020.

Seacrest Studios provide patients with an interactive space to explore radio, television, and social media.

Patients can also share their on-air talents and participate in entertaining programs that are broadcast directly to patient rooms.

