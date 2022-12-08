LIST: These CA House representatives voted against landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage

SAN FRANCISCO -- Democrats pushed for the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the United States Senate last week. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 258-169 to codify same-sex marriage into federal law on Thursday.

Every California Democrat in the House of Representatives voted to pass the measure and 39 Republicans joined Democrats in passing the act. However, California's 11 Republican representatives were split on the measure.

California Republicans who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act:

Rep. Ken Calvert (42nd Congressional District)

Rep. Mike Garcia (25th District)

Rep. Darrell Issa (50th District)

Rep. Jay Obernolte (8th District)

Rep. David Valadao (21st District)

California Republicans who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act:

Rep. Connie Conway (22nd District)

Rep. Young Kim (39th District)

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (1st District)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (23rd District)

Rep. Tom McClintock (4th District)

Rep. Michelle Steel (48th District)

The bill gained traction after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised the prospect of scrapping rights related to same-sex marriage and contraception after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Respect for Marriage Act formally repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which was signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton. That bill denied same-sex couples federal benefits and allowed states the right to not recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states.

The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated key provisions of DOMA in 2013 and 2015, declaring the act unconstitutional.

