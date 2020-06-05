Authorities investigating drive-by shooting in San Joaquin

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in San Joaquin, the third to take place in the last week.Deputies were called just after 10 pm on Thursday to Nevada and 6th Streets.No one was injured.Two other shootings occurred in the same area last week. On May 26, a 19-year-old was shot and killed, and two days later, another man was injured in a drive-by shooting.Arrests were made in both May shootings.