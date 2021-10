SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters were able to put out flames that quickly spread to a Sanger home on Sunday night.It happened before 10:30 pm on 11th Street near Tucker Avenue, close to Jefferson Elementary School.Crews arrived and doused a fire on a backyard fence. The fire burned the side door of the garage.The home's sprinkler systems kept the fire from spreading further into the garage.Two adults living in the house were not hurt.The cause of the fire is under investigation.