Fire sparked by electrical issue damages Sanger butcher shop

Investigators believe it was an electrical fire that started behind the building's breaker box.
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sanger butcher shop was damaged after a fire sparked on Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called out before 2 am to the La Costenita Taqueria on L Street near 7th Street.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the attic.

"The heat from inside the breaker box got to a point where it finally started to burn the surrounding structural members and finally caused a fire," said Sanger Fire Chief Greg Tarascou.

The business will be shut down until PG&E teams deem it safe to reopen.

Firefighters said there was smoke and soot damage inside the building.

No one was hurt.

