Sanger Mayor Eli Ontiveros arrested for domestic violence, officials say

Here's a clip from us talking to Mayor Ontiveros. I asked him if he had a message for the Sanger community and he said, "We're going to get to the bottom of this." @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/2d6rdOcjuc — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) December 22, 2021

NEW: @MHurtadoCA has just released a statement related to Ontiveros' arrest calling on him to step down. She said in part, "While we do not yet know the full details of this case, I am disheartened and disappointed, and call for Mayor Ontiveros to resign." @ABC30 — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) December 23, 2021

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger's top official has been arrested for domestic violence.The mayor, 44-year-old Eli Ontiveros, was taken into custody following a domestic disturbance at his home late Tuesday night.He was booked into the Fresno County Jail early Wednesday morning and Action News was there as he posted bail and walked out Wednesday afternoon.Ontiveros told Action News there was an altercation at his home last night."There was an incident and I got handcuffed, that's all I know," said Ontiveros.He told Action News he is not guilty of domestic abuse.Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Sanger Police responded to Mayor Ontiveros' home for a domestic disturbance.Sanger's Chief of Police Greg Garner declined an interview but released a statement that said following an investigation, officers arrested Ontiveros for felony domestic violence.The case has since been turned over to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office for further investigation -- a standard procedure with certain arrests involving city officials.Fresno County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Tony Botti said there's very limited information that can be released regarding the incident."All we can say is that a call originated from the home and he was pointed to as being the suspect," Botti said.Ontiveros was booked into jail and held on $25,000 bail.Bond was posted and he was released Wednesday afternoon.People who live in Ontiveros' neighborhood did not want to go on camera, but one neighbor told Action News Ontiveros and his wife are very nice people.Ontiveros was first elected Mayor in 2020, his term expires November of 2022.Action News asked Ontiveros if he had a message for the community of Sanger and he said "We're going to get to the bottom of this."Late Wednesday afternoon, Senator Melissa Hurtado released a statement related to Ontiveros' arrest, calling on Ontiveros to step down.She said in part, "While we do not yet know the full details of this case, I am disheartened and disappointed, and call for Mayor Ontiveros to resign."Ontiveros has a court date set for March 9th.