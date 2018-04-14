Sanger Police investigating a DUI crash that ended inside an elderly man's home

This is NOT supposed to happen.

Sanger police say a drunk driver veered off the road and smashed into a brick house.

The full story is at 8 a.m. on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/j1zmtS8z5r — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 14, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3343492" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A pickup truck drove almost all the way into a Sanger home this morning.

It is a reality all too familiar for Clinton Warner."I heard this loud crash and I thought the ceiling collapsed in the kitchen," said homeowner Warner.The sound he heard, a pickup truck smashing through the front of his house landing in his kitchen and spare bedroom."There was so much dust when I turned on the kitchen light all I saw was a cloud of dust and a bunch of stuff on the floor," said Warner.According to Sanger Police 23-year-old Cristofer Tellez of Dinuba, was drunk when he veered off the road and into the brick home on Greenwood Avenue and 14th Street in the middle of the night."There's a pickup sitting there. One guy is trying to break his way out because the doors jammed. The other guy is trying to start it to back it up," said Warner.Tellez remains in the Fresno County Jail facing felony DUI charges.Police and tow truck crews spent several hours removing the truck and securing the home.This is not the first time a vehicle has ended up in Warner's home.Fifteen years ago, a driver who fell asleep at the wheel crashed into the wall of his bedroom."I was hoping it wouldn't happen again, while I was here," said Warner.