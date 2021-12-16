Police investigating burglaries at multiple Save Mart locations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police say an officer on patrol decided to stop by the Save Mart on Herndon and Fowler after hearing that another location had just been hit in Fresno.He spotted a pair of burglars who had broken a window to get into the pharmacy area.The two suspects jumped in a vehicle and sped away, right into a pole in the parking lot.Inside the vehicle was a backpack with items from the pharmacy.19-year-old Miguel Hernandez and 18-year-old Lesly VargasMedina were arrested for burglary.After the incident, shoppers say they will keep their guard up."I've never heard about a robbery here before but hopefully, it doesn't happen again," says Kaleb Gindi."I usually try to open my car first," says Cora Yang. "After that, I load everything. I make sure to have a light. "I'm actually trying to invest in the safety, like the little pepper spray."Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch says that's a good idea. Everyone should be alert."We like to remind people to use caution when you are out shopping," he said. "Pay attention to what's going on around you. Be aware of your surroundings."The crimes come one month after a similar pair of cross-town burglaries.On November 18, suspects hit the Save Mart on Willow in Clovis, where they broke into the pharmacy and stole drugs.Just 15 minutes later, Fresno Police say the location at Milburn and Herndon was targeted.Investigators can't yet confirm if any of the four crimes are related.In response, Save Mart released a statement to Action News, saying in part, "The recent burglaries targeted a medication that Save Mart pharmacies no longer carry. The safety and well-being of our guests and team members are a top priority."The Save Mart spokesperson says they are working with local law enforcement to solve these crimes.