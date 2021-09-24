Save Mart Center ramping up staff amid latest event guidelines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the highly contagious Delta Variant continues to spread and overwhelm hospitals, on Monday California Public Health Officials tightened restrictions on 'Mega Events.'If you're heading to a game, concert, or other gatherings of 1,000 people or more, expect to show identification and proof that you've been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks or have a negative test result taken within 72 hours of the event.This includes children under 12.Acceptable forms of vaccination proof include a vaccine card, a photo of it or a QR code"I'm not vaccinated yet," says Taelor Webb. "There's just not enough information for me to be comfortable with it, so I think the 72-hour negative test is a good add-on to that versus just vaccination or nothing.""I mean, I am vaccinated and I think we should all play a part in this," says Alba Lazaro. "It makes me feel more comfortable going to a concert."The Save Mart Center in Fresno has several events lined up in the coming months."It's great to have some energy back in the building," says Save Mart Center GM Sean McElhinney.Ahead of pop star Pitbull's concert this Saturday, the Save Mart Center is ramping up its staff to carry out the new mandate and in case any conflicts come up."We're just doing everything we can to keep these doors open, keep people safe," McElhinney said.Those who purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will be notified about the rules via email.But know that if you do test positive before an event, it's up to individual event organizers whether they'll provide a refund."It's definitely a stressful time," McElhinney said. "You know, things change all the time for us so we just have to be flexible and we just hope that the general public's flexible with us."The statewide mandate will remain in effect until at least November 1.New data from the CDC shows California has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.State officials hope the move will encourage more people to get vaccinated while fighting the surge from the delta variant.