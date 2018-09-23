A school bus driver in Indiana is facing charges for allegedly letting some students drive the bus.Police say 27-year-old Joandrea McAttee turned the wheel over to three kids, ages 11, 13 and 17.They say she allowed the children to drive the bus short distances while other students watched it happen.The bus company fired the driver, saying her behavior was completely unacceptable.When she stopped by to pick up her final check, authorities arrested her. She is charged with felony neglect.----------