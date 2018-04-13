School officials and law enforcement work to prevent tragedies on campuses

Superintendents and local law enforcement from across the Valley spent their morning and afternoon brainstorming ideas, not only how to prevent tragedies on school campuses from happening, but how to improve responses for all Fresno County school districts, and more than 200,000 students.They discussed what they already have in place, and what they still need.One supporter is Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno), he couldn't attend the workshop, but sent a video message pledging his support to keep students out of harm's way."We learned in Florida there were a lot of red flags that we somehow missed, I hope today we can be mindful of those red flags that are out there," said Costa.Law enforcement officials, from police chiefs to the Fresno County Sheriff, all gave their expertise on how to keep students out of harm's way.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says, "That's the purpose of this gathering today is being able to share some of those best practices but also to see if there are some missing links some things we can do better, perhaps that we're not doing today."The Fresno County Superintendent says all schools will be provided with their own behavioral clinician, something that's never been done before."To get more services to families and kids that need it and get it to them early so that we can be part of an early intervention until its too late that doesn't do anyone any good," says Fresno County Superintendent Jim Yovino.Sheriff Margaret Mims says they're working on getting updated maps from all schools so they can better navigate campuses and know exactly where they'll need to respond."What we're doing right now in the deputy sheriff cars and their computers is updating maps and site plans of all Fresno County schools," says Mims.Other ideas they'll be making a top priority: video from all campuses that can be streamed to all responding law enforcement agencies in real time and more funding to have resource officers at all schools.