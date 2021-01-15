When will local schools reopen? Gov. Newsom announces new website with guidance for state educators

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a Safe Schools For All website, one which will offer state guidance to help schools safely reopen.But at least one district superintendent in the Valley is upset with the funding mechanism the governor has in place to bring students back to campus.Newsom invited parents to use a new, centralized website school.covid19.ca.gov if they have questions about the framework for a safe reopening of schools.Administrators can use the website to get technical assistance on a safety plan."This guidance seems to be aimed more at schools who have not yet opened," says Kelly Avants with the Clovis Unified School District.Clovis Unified has over 12,000 students back on campuses."For districts like ours, we already have our health guidelines and safety practices. You can visit our website at Clovis Unified. But this layers in some of the things at the state level," says Avants.In his proposed state budget, Governor Newsom plans to make $2 billion available in funding to help schools gradually reopen in the spring.But Visalia Unified Superintendent Tamara Ravalin says that wouldn't bring any 'new' money to her district."This is not new money. I understand the rationale, but it's highly disappointing business money that would be given to us. Anyway, it's part of Prop 98 so the proposal is that they're taking the money that we would receive anyways," says Ravalin.Visalia Unified is set to bring groups of 3rd and 4th graders back to south Valley campuses next week.The new Safe Schools for All website is designed to be a one-stop shop for state guidance and resources.Parents can report school safety concerns on the state hub but they should first share any issues with their own school and district.