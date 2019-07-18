Science

9,000 year old city unearthed in Israel

Archaeologists have unearthed a huge Stone Age settlement that may have been home to as many as 3,000 people.

The Israel Antiquities Authority says the city existed about 9,000 years ago just outside Jerusalem.

The team found thousands of arrowheads, jewelry and figurines.

There was also evidence of sophisticated urban planning and farming, including a storage shed containing a huge quantity of seeds.

The ancient citizens also kept goats, cows and pigs - and hunted game.

One scholar is calling it a game-changer that will drastically shift what we know about the Neolithic era.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehistoryu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News