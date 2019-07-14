Who walked on the moon? A look back at the Apollo moonwalkers

The moonwalkers were:
Apollo 11 (1969)
- Neil Armstrong. Died in 2012.
- Buzz Aldrin
Apollo 12 (1969)
- Charles "Pete" Conrad. Died in 1999.
- Alan Bean. Died in 2018.
Apollo 14 (1971)
- Alan Shepard. Died in 1998
- Edgar Mitchell. Died in 2016.
Apollo 15 (1971)
- David Scott
- James Irwin. Died in 1991.
Apollo 16 (1972)
- John Young. Died in 2018.
- Charles Duke
Apollo 17 (1972)
- Eugene Cernan. Died in 2017.
- Harrison "Jack" Schmitt
