Strawberry Moon: Best time to catch June's full moon

Stargazers are in for a treat -- the first weekend of June kicks off with the full Strawberry Moon Friday.

The Strawberry Moon gets its name from the wild strawberries that ripen at this time of year in eastern North America, according to AccuWeather. Europeans call June's full moon the Mead Moon, the Rose Moon and the Honey Moon.

The moon will be 100% full around 3:12 p.m. ET, so the best time to catch it is around sunset looking east.

The moon will appear slightly darker than usual in some parts of the world due to a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the moon will pass through part of the Earth's outer shadow. The eclipse will be visible in Australia, Asia, Europe and Africa.
