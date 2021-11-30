self driving car

Former Castle Air Force Base in Merced now used to test self-driving cars

EMBED <>More Videos

Former Castle Air Force Base now used to test self-driving cars

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The future of self-driving cars is becoming a reality in the North Valley.

The former Castle Air Force Base is now a world-class testing facility for autonomous vehicles.

The TRC California complex finished its $2.1 million expansion project in early August.

Since then, the testing field has attracted interest from the automotive industry.

Manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators can use the 2.2-mile oval track to test drive their concepts and their vehicles.

This is just the first phase for the facility.

They will continue to focus on expanding testing capabilities for self-driving technology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivemercedself driving car
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SELF DRIVING CAR
Domino's using robot to deliver pizza in Houston
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel
Walmart teams up with Ford to test self-driving delivery service
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News