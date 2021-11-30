Former Castle Air Force Base in Merced now used to test self-driving cars

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The future of self-driving cars is becoming a reality in the North Valley.The former Castle Air Force Base is now a world-class testing facility for autonomous vehicles.The TRC California complex finished its $2.1 million expansion project in early August.Since then, the testing field has attracted interest from the automotive industry.Manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators can use the 2.2-mile oval track to test drive their concepts and their vehicles.This is just the first phase for the facility.They will continue to focus on expanding testing capabilities for self-driving technology.