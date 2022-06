SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Arson investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire at a home in Selma on Wednesday morning.The fire was first reported just after 4 am on O'Ryan Street near Mitchell Avenue.Officials said the fire started in a back patio area of the house, then spread to a built-on living area.Crews were able to keep the fire in that added room but said the flames caused significant damage.The room did not have a working smoke detector, investigators said, and neighbors had to alert them.A woman escaped through a window before firefighters arrived on scene.No one was hurt.