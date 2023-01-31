Selma police officer shot and killed by suspect, officials confirm

In a statement, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp revealed that the officer was an expectant father.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Selma police officer has died after he was shot by a suspect while on patrol on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 11:45 am in the area of Mitchell and Rose.

Officials say the officer was patrolling in the area when he was flagged down by a resident about a suspicious person in a yard.

As the officer got out of his patrol vehicle, investigators say the 23-year-old suspect shot him multiple times.

The officer was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where officials say he later died.

After the shooting, investigators say the suspect left the area but was found a short time later and arrested.

The officer never fired his gun during the incident.

"I'm absolutely outraged. I am horrified right now," said Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz during a press conference. "It appears from the surface that this was all avoidable, and that's the unfortunate part"

Officials say they found a firearm in the area that was believed to have been used in the shooting.

The motive is still under investigation, but Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni says it was possibly gang-related.

Investigators have not yet officially identified the suspect, but say he does have a criminal background, including firearm possession and robbery charges.

The suspect was wanted by probation officers at the time of the shooting.

In a statement, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp revealed that the officer was an expectant father.

Smittcamp added that the officer, who was the son of farmworkers, had made the decision to go through the police academy and educate himself.

"The shooter is an admitted gang member and has been arrested for several felony offenses that were prosecuted by the Fresno County District Attorney's Office for charges related to robbery, weapons, and drugs," Smittcamp wrote.

As a precaution, Eric White Elementary was placed on lockdown after the shooting.

A memorial fund has been set up for the family of the fallen officer.

Contributions to the fund can be sent to:

Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association



C/O Selma POA Memorial Fund



1360 Van Ness Avenue



Fresno, Ca 93721.