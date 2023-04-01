Sequoia Mall closed for renovations in Visalia

Renovations are underway inside of the Sequoia Mall in Visalia.

As of Friday, the inside of the 400,000 square foot mall appeared to be a ghost town.

Only a few employees could be spotted removing the last of their inventory.

By the end of the day this small sign was put up on an exterior door reporting the closure, before that there were just larger signs on Hobby Lobby stating it will remain open during remodel.

According to documents on developer Paynter Reality and Investments' website, only 9 of the 36 available spaces were occupied.

Business owners inside say they were told about the closure in early February.

While they relocate their stores, food truck employees outside the mall wonder how it will impact their business.

"I know there are a lot of people come from there. And yeah, and so yeah, might slow down a little bit, but we'll see," said JR with Tacos San Marcos.

Construction has already begun on the south side of the mall.

"We're really excited to have more choices for our residents here in the city," said Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian.

Poochigian says much of the shopping center has sat empty for years, so he's ready to see it built back up with big names like Nordstrom Rack and Barnes and Noble.

Poochigian hopes those big names attract more businesses and customers to the area.

"I'm really happy for the surrounding businesses because now they're going to see that increased foot traffic coming into that area that should support their business," said Poochigian.