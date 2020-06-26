Sequoia, Kings Canyon National Parks reopening some campgrounds on July 6

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some of the campgrounds at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will reopen to visitors on July 6, officials announced.The Potwisha, Lodgepole and Sunset campgrounds will be available through the summer. More will be added in the next few weeks and months.The National Park Service is asking visitors to keep proper social distancing when visiting and avoid trails that appear congested.Officials also recommend wearing face coverings, especially at popular sites.Those who want to stay at the campgrounds will need to make a reservation. You can sign up starting Monday, June 29 at 7 am.