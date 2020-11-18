Shopping

New fragrance smells like Sequoia National Park, proceeds go to tree conservation

Want your home to smell like a sequoia grove? Now it can and proceeds could help save the trees.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can now bring the fresh smells of Sequoia National Park into your home, all while contributing to the conservation of the majestic sequoia trees inside the park.

The Sequoia Parks Conservancy has partnered up with Abbott's, a fragrance company, to create cologne and candles inspired by the national park.

Abbott's Sequoia can be purchased online at the Sequoia Parks Conservancy store, or locals can make a trip to visitor centers inside the park. Fifteen percent of the proceeds will go toward the Sequoia Conservation Fund.

You can also buy the products on Abbott's website, and 5% will be donated to the conservation fund.

Officials with Sequoia National Park say the fragrance's proceeds will help with their research for conservation efforts.

The years-long drought and raging wildfires, two of which have burned in Central California's Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Forest, left trees dried and scorched.

Park scientists say as the climate continues to change, the majority of the sequoia groves within the Sequoia and Kings National Parks will be outside their climate niche by 2060.

And they're already seeing giant sequoias die.

Officials say 5.8 million trees within the parks have died as a result of climate change, including 30 of the old giant sequoias.

"Each day that we wait, we lose valuable time to start imperative research that will help shape the future of the species," said Dr. Christy Brigham, chief of resource management and science for the national parks.

The conservancy said the donations would go toward researching drought effects on sequoia trees and help scientists find solutions for saving the trees.
